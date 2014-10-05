Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Andrew Pons
imandrewpons
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black fence against the light
deck sunlight
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
sunrise
sun
natural
wood
sunlight
blur
perspective
shadows
barrier
wooden
rail
boardwalk
railing
sunbeam
planks
selective focus
shaddow
building
smoke
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20