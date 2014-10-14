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Mitchell Schwartz
mitsch
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black driftwood on seashore
Driftwood at the sand beach
A map marker
Tofino, BC, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-TZ3
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
sunrise
grey
lake
sand
morning
island
mist
serene
fresh
morning light
sea shore
sunbeam
imbalance
jetty
canada
tofino
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