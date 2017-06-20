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Ken Reid
kennykiyoshi
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black dog wearing teal collar
Phantom 3
A map marker
Hot Springs, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
dog
animal
black
puppy
grey
cute
pet
dog wallpaper
lab
labrador
tongue
dog background
canine
collar
black lab
pet portrait
united states
hot springs
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