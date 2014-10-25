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Maximilian Engel
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black dog on green grass near withered tree
Dog on grass at dusk
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 25, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
green
outdoor
sun
trees
grass
dogs
cow
field
shadow
sunlight
meadow
dandelion
dawn
glow
flare
dandelions
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