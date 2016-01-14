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Gionathan Diani
giodi
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black crow on green field
Alpendohle auf dem Niesen.
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Niesen, Reichenbach im Kandertal, Switzerland
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Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 60D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
black
bird
outdoor
grass
field
crow
wild
blackbird
black bird
wild life
beaker
wild bird
switzerland
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