Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Aaron Burden
aaronburden
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Spirituality
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black cross during day
Cross with cloudy background
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
wood
grey
cross
hope
christian
cross wallpaper
spirituality
victory
calvary
religious cross
sunlight
symbol
outdoors
crucifix
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20