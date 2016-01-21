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Jorge Zapata
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black concrete Pope John Paul statue during daytime
Pope Statue in Izamal
A map marker
Izamal, Mexico
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
church
grey
faith
christian
statue
sculpture
religion
religion wallpaper
vatican
monument
holy
belief
pope
yucatan
mexico
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