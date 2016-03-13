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Volkan Olmez
volkanolmez
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black click pen beside MacBook Pro on table
Blue number notebook
A map marker
Istanbul, Turkey
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 13, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
coffee
laptop
computer
blue
work
wood
desk
istanbul
math
pen
pencil
numbers
number
maths
notepad
office supplies
pad
turkey
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