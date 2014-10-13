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Pavan Trikutam
ptrikutam
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black charcoal grill on porch
Grills and clocks
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
home
fire
hot
clock
door
bbq
flame
open door
evening
heat
cook
patio
barbecue
flames
doorway
barbeque
deck
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