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Alex Holt
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black ceramic mug near fire
Coffee Shakamak State Park
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Shakamak State Park, Jasonville, United States
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Published on
October 26, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
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trees
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wood
camping
drink
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bonfire
mug
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grill
coffee mug
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food
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