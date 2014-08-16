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Carli Jeen
carlijeen
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black ceramic cup with saucer and cappuccino on brown wooden surface
Coffee receipts
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
hotel
cafe
wood
desk
bar
brown
retail
shop
service
cup
fern
mug
java
mocha
front desk
flat white
receipts
reciept
orders
black mug
HD Wallpapers
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