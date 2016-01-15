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Waranya Mooldee
anyadiary
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black ceramic cup on brown wooden coaster
Latte Art Chiang Mai
A map marker
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., XZ-10
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
man
winter
fall
hot
wood
heart
table
hand
brown
shop
glasses
eating
cream
barista
starbucks
wings
mug
caucasian
Historical images
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