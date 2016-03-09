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Tim Graf
timgraf99
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black Canon EOS on table
Canon camera and lens
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
black
photography
camera
digital
macbook
shadow
artist
sunlight
blur
bokeh
lens
equipment
canon
dslr
photography equipment
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