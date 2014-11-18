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Jeff Sheldon
ugmonk
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black camera on top of brown desk
Artistic flatlay
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GF1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
books
school
work
design
vintage
table
desk
notebook
branding
letter
old
stamp
t-shirt
number
fonts
composition
stuff
neat
ampersand
food
Public domain images
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