Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Adeolu Eletu
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black camera on table near green plant on pot inside the room
Photographer’s table edge
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desktop
office
computer
green
interior design
home
plant
wood
grey
still life
table
macbook
gray
neutral
potted plant
scene
wooden
corner
everyday
home life
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20