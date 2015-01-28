Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Scott Van Daalen
scottvd
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black bench on concrete pavement
Empty park bench at dusk
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
winter
grey
park
chair
path
bokeh
view
cold
evening
bench
park bench
twilight
pavement
seat
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20