Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Robert Bye
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black bench in room
Lit skateboarding tunnel
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
architecture
wall
grey
stone
brick
tunnel
arch
skate
vans
skate park
indoors
inside
arches
ramp
cellar
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20