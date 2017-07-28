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Craig Whitehead
sixstreetunder
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Street Photography
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black automotive door with water droplets
Rainy car window umbrella
A map marker
Soho, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
man
summer
london
rain
grey
minimal
walking
storm
vehicle
united kingdom
detail
union jack
raindrops
soho
car mirror
great britain
logo
mirror
trademark
4K images
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