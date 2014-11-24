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black asphalt road between grass field
Asphalt road under the hills
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
road
street
grey
yellow
path
countryside
hills
hill
line
distance
curve
dash
winding
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