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Jakob Owens
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Published on
April 19, 2017 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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computer
video
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desk
film
keyboard
desktop computer
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printer
filmmaking
editing
adobe
music video
post production
desk space
edit video
adobe premiere
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