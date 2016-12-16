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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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black and white striped
architectural abstract
A map marker
Basel, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
pattern
white
background
switzerland
basel
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