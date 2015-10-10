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Katherine McCormack
kathymack
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black and white sailboat in body of water during sunset
The sailboat and the sunset
A map marker
Zadar, Croatia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
sunset
sun
waves
boat
ship
adventure
sunshine
shipping
horizon
golden hour
sailboat
explore
vessel
move
exploration
nautical
golden light
croatia
zadar
Creative Commons images
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