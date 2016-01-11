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Eamonn Maguire
eamonn
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black and white rock penguins on gray rock
Penguin flock in Antarctica
A map marker
Antarctica
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Published on
January 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1200D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
sea
winter
bird
animals
wild animal
penguin
ice
rock
iceberg
antarctica
cold
glacier
arctic
wild
nordic
seabird
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