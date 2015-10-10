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andrea di
anddante
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black and white polka-dot cup with brown liquid
Polka-dot mug
A map marker
Göteborg, Gothenburg, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
AgfaPhoto GmbH, d-lab.2/3
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
paper
love
wood
grey
heart
tea
shadow
cozy
glasses
cookies
cup
espresso
cookie
break
mug
beverage
biscuits
biscuit
Creative Commons images
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