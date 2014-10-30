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black and white patio umbrella
Swimming pool at Bondi
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1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia, Bondi Beach
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Published on
October 30, 2014 (UTC)
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Apple, iPhone 6
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
people
sea
blue
summer
new zealand
sand
waves
pool
holiday
swimming pool
swimming
umbrella
outdoors
teal
phoenix
swim
sunshade
australia
bondi beach
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