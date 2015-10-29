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Angelina Litvin
linalitvina
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black and white dairy cow on green grasses during daytime
Cow grazing in the meadow
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animals
grass
grey
farm
cow
field
village
countryside
cattle
bull
herb
horn
horns
hamlet
neat
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