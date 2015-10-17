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Katherine McCormack
kathymack
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black and white concrete building
Light and dark architecture
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
architecture
finance
grey
corporate
future
window
glass
urban
futuristic
skyscraper
modern
structure
tower
tall
headquarter
london
united kingdom
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