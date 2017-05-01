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Jose Fontano
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black and silver laptop computer
A Galaxy Not So Far Away
A map marker
Philadelphia, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
tech
mac
galaxy
phone
grey
macbook
keyboard
smartphone
samsung
android
broken computer screen
computer
computer keyboard
electronics
united states
philadelphia
hardware
computer hardware
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