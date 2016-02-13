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Caryle Barton
carylenicole
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black and silver Canon DSLR camera
Photographer’s Bedroom
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
photography
vintage
camera
grey
photo
digital
photographer
film
focus
bed
bokeh
lens
photograph
canon
manual
strap
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