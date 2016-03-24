Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
cetteup
cetteup
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black and red 3M earmuffs beside miter saw
Home Renovations
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
work
wood
houses
noise
electrical
carpentry
tool
measure
split
earphones
outside
loud
woodwork
blade
spinning
slice
ear plugs
construction
website
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20