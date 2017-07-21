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black and gray mix sync console
Macro mixing sound board
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
music
grey
bokeh
sound
audio
button
equipment
recording
buttons
closeup
complicated
gig
equalizer
mixing board
knob
producing
mixer
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