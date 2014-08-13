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Jay Simmons
jaysimmons
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black and gray DSLR camera
Camera with lens on wood
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 13, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
black
photography
wood
camera
photographer
zoom
lens
birds eye view
top view
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