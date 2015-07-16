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Ryan Tauss
ryantauss
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black and gray car steering wheel
Interior vintage car.
A map marker
Oklahoma City, United States
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Published on
July 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Motorola, XT1097
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
vintage
grey
dashboard
automobile
automotive
steering wheel
old timer
united states
oklahoma city
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