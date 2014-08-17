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Nirzar Pangarkar
nirzar
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black and gray camera bokeh photography
Vintage camera lens
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
photography
vintage
camera
grey
bokeh
lens
analog
equipment
old camera
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