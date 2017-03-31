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Evan Qu
wenhong
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black and brown kitten on brown parquet floor with sunlight
Cat in a sunny patch
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 31, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA TL
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
black
shadow
kitten
pet
feline
house cat
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