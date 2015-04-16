Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Michael Baird
mikebaird
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black and brown eagle on flight
Turkey vulture in flight
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
animals
eagle
flight
feather
wings
fly
vulture
bird of prey
soar
animal
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20