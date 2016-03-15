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Hannes Wolf
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black and brown case
Metal typesetting
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
books
grey
newspaper
text
letter
word
typography
words
print
printing
letters
stamp
press
curiosity
printing press
script
type
rubber stamp
enlightened
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