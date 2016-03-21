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Linda Xu
rhindaxu
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black and blue full-suspension bike parked beside wall
Hosier Lane graffiti
A map marker
Hosier Lane, Melbourne, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
blue
road
wall
street
grey
buildings
bike
urban
retro
bicycle
graffiti
sidewalk
pavement
pedestrian
pedestrians
street artist
brick street
Non-copyrighted images
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