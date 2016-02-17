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Rohit Tandon
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black 3-door hatchback parked near gray concrete wall outdoor
Vintage Fiat.
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
black
vintage
street
vehicle
stone
parking
transport
automobile
chrome
wheel
sidewalk
small
pavement
european
headlight
mini
fiat
small car
bumper
Non-copyrighted images
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