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Mark Asthoff
qa9de
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black 3-blade propeller
monochrome propeller
A map marker
Brunshofstraße 1-5, 45470 Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany, Mülheim an der Ruhr
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Published on
May 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
airplane
grey
plane
focus
monochrome
aircraft
propeller
rotor
germany
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