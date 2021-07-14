Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Klaus Andersen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Abstract Backgrounds
blue color
paper texture
lines pattern
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
file binder
file folder
Creative Commons images
Related collections
LEGIT.
39 photos
· Curated by Sebastian Rampat
legit
Light Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
abstract
14 photos
· Curated by Jing Jiang
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Abstract Walls
27 photos
· Curated by Taras Mukin
wall
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images