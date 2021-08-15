Go to Alex Zahn's profile
@alexzahn
Download free
low angle photography of beige concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
St. Mark's Square, Venedig, Italien
Published on LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

old building at st marks square - Venice, Italy

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

venedig
st. mark's square
italien
building
architecture
venice italy
geometric shapes
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Blue Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
st. marks square
HD Wallpapers
blue texture
venezia italia
marble texture
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Marble Backgrounds
architectural
geometric building
residential building
Backgrounds

Related collections

Hand Held Devices 📱
272 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Creativity
60 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking