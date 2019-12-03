Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luigi Pozzoli
@lu_pl_ph
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2019
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Setter Llewellin
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
canine
Dog Images & Pictures
cocker spaniel
spaniel
hound
ground
Puppies Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sea Me Now 🌊
189 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Repetitive Nature
115 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
outdoor
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Coffee Culture ☕️
294 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
coffee culture
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures