Go to Sascha Bosshard's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Animals
, Nature
, Wallpapers
Published agoFUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wolf Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wild
white wolf
fur
Bear Pictures & Images
mammal
wildlife
white dog
canine
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Public domain images

Related collections

Wildlife
83 photos · Curated by Margaret Strickland
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Animals
25 photos · Curated by Tamara Parrott
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Animals
17 photos · Curated by Melissa Glenn
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking