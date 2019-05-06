Go to Kelsey Curtis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf plant in white pot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Portland, OR, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

INSTA:@copper.spoon WEBSITE: https://www.copperspooncreative.com/

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

portland
or
usa
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
Tree Images & Pictures
finger
blossom
Flower Images
Backgrounds

Related collections

Leaves & Greenery
20 photos · Curated by Jeanna Davis
greenery
leafe
plant
Plants
73 photos · Curated by Erin Cassidy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking