Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kelsey Curtis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Portland, OR, USA
Published
on
May 6, 2019
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
INSTA:@copper.spoon WEBSITE: https://www.copperspooncreative.com/
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
portland
or
usa
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
Tree Images & Pictures
finger
blossom
Flower Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Leaves & Greenery
20 photos · Curated by Jeanna Davis
greenery
leafe
plant
Plants
73 photos · Curated by Erin Cassidy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
Instagram
57 photos · Curated by Joyce Li
Instagram Pictures & Photos
human
Women Images & Pictures