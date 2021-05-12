Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
SONY, SLT-A77V
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
bee eater
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
ground
Public domain images
Related collections
Reflective
529 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
I Do
82 photos · Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Go there together.
188 photos · Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures