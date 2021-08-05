Go to Peter Steiner 🇨🇭's profile
white and gray concrete blocks
Denkmal für die ermordeten Juden Europas, Cora-Berliner-Straße, Berlin, Deutschland
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Senza parole ...

