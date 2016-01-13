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Josh Lehman
joshlehman
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birdseye photo of mountain
Winding slope road
A map marker
Mores Mountain, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
road
clouds
cloud
trees
grey
valley
view
cloudy
pine
idaho
layer
vista
sawtooth mountains
northwest
united states
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