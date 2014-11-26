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René Reichelt
rene_reichelt
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birds flying in the sky above snow covered mountain
Birds flocking in the Alps
A map marker
Swiss Alps, Switzerland
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Published on
November 26, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
winter
bird
mountains
clouds
snow
desktop wallpapers
grey
scenery
ice
wallpapers
rocks
hill
amazing wallpaper
flock
desktop backgrounds
switzerland
swiss alps
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