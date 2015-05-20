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Matt Lee
mattlee
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bird's eye view photography of white houses
Urban Rooftops
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-LX3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
house
grey
urban
houses
town
roof
aerial view
suburb
roofs
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